Rochester Hills middle school girl made 'kill list' in school

A 14-year-old girl in Rochester Hills could face serious charges after she was found writing a 'kill list' that included five other students.

The teenager, who is not being named, was suspended from school after the incident at West Middle School in Rochester Hills.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff, several students watched her make the list and then notified the teacher. The teacher then witnessed the student adding new names to the list.

When that happened, the teacher cleared the classroom and notified school administrators who contacted the SRO and the sheriff.

The SRO and detectives spoke with the student and her parents. The girl admitted to making the list and said it was a way to vent her frustrations and feelings. She denied having any desire to follow through with the list and said she wanted mental health assistance.

She was suspended from school and her home was searched for any possible weapons, but none were found.

Her parents agreed they would petition the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office will determine if she will face charges.