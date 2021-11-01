Rochester Hills teen still missing after visiting MSU campus over weekend

Friends and Michigan State Police are searching for a teen that went missing this weekend in East Lansing.

Brendan Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on Michigan State University's campus around midnight on Oct. 29 when he went missing.

Santo, an 18-year-old resident of Rochester Hills is not a student at MSU but was visiting friends when he may have been walking to Brody Neighborhood on the west side of campus.

His car was found in the area, but Santo remains missing.

He's described as 5-foot-10-inches, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

Advertisement

A family member says it’s completely out of character for him to just vanish. News of Brendan’s disappearance has been shared over and over on social media.