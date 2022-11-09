Rochester Mills Brewery's 12 Days of Milkshake Stout limited beer packs are back

article

Stout lovers, the annual variety packs featuring sweet, strong Rochester Mills beers are back.

You can get 12 Days of Milkshake Stout packs right now. The limited edition holiday brew samplers are available in the taproom, and they will be headed to local stores soon.

The packs include:

Chocolate Covered Cherry

Toasted Marshmallow

Cinnamon French Roast Sticks

Imperial Coffee

Milkshake Blonde

Red Velvet

Imperial Chocolate Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cup

Cookies and Cream

Raspberry

Death by Chocolate

Triple Shake

Buy the packs while they are available at the taproom at 3275 Lapeer West Rd., Auburn Hills. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 4-10 p.m.