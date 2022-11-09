Rochester Mills Brewery's 12 Days of Milkshake Stout limited beer packs are back
article
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stout lovers, the annual variety packs featuring sweet, strong Rochester Mills beers are back.
You can get 12 Days of Milkshake Stout packs right now. The limited edition holiday brew samplers are available in the taproom, and they will be headed to local stores soon.
The packs include:
- Chocolate Covered Cherry
- Toasted Marshmallow
- Cinnamon French Roast Sticks
- Imperial Coffee
- Milkshake Blonde
- Red Velvet
- Imperial Chocolate Cheesecake
- Peanut Butter Cup
- Cookies and Cream
- Raspberry
- Death by Chocolate
- Triple Shake
Buy the packs while they are available at the taproom at 3275 Lapeer West Rd., Auburn Hills. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 4-10 p.m.