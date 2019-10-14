Rock Financial offers healthcare for employees at new onsite clinic

It's all smiles - with a major announcement from Quicken Loans.

"It's unlike anything else in the state of Michigan," said Mike Malloy, chief people officer, Quicken Loans.

And quite possibly - the country. Quicken Loans unveiled a new onsite health clinic for its some 17,000 team members in downtown Detroit Monday.

"We firmly believe this will be a game changing experience for our team members but also the members we are about to hire," said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans.

The mortgage lender showed off the brand new Rock Health Collective inside the National Building. Premise Heath is providing direct health care inside the 17,000 square foot center.

"Taking care of our team members, ensuring they have the best possible outcome, the best possible everything, is who we are," said Malloy.

The new health clinic offers everything from primary care and urgent care to behavioral health and physical therapy and even chiropractic care.



"A member can walk in, see the primary care provider, pick up a prescription at the pharmacy, get a physical therapy appointment, have a counseling session all within a couple hour period, is an incredibly unique advantage."

Advertisement

The long-time coming health clinic called a "labor of love" is set to open Tuesday. But dozens of employees are already receiving care and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert who is recovering from a recent stroke, is excited.

"He was able to visit the office a few weeks back and he'll be doing more of that but I just want to let you know he's very excited about what we're doing here as well."

With smaller copays and shorter wait times, these folks say - they hope to help every Quicken employee become "the best versions of themselves."