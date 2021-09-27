Rocket Mortgage Classic extended through 2027

Following a successful three-year stint as an official PGA Tour stop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament has extended the company's sponsorship for the next several years.

The Detroit-based golf tournament, which began in 2019, will put on annual competitions for golfers through 2027.

The tournament, which won the PGA Tour's Fair Way Award for being a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion in 2019, has yielded more than $3 million in donations for Southeast Michigan charities.

"We have built tremendous momentum and won multiple awards for our event from the PGA TOUR," said Rocket Mortgage CEO Jay Farner in a statement. "But, more importantly, we have been able to take on very important initiatives, like helping to bridge the digital divide in Detroit. We are looking forward to seeing the impacts of this tremendous event for many more years to come."

Cameron Davis won this year's tournament - his first PGA tourney win ever with a score of 270. Bryson DeChambeau won in 2020 and Nate Lashley in 2019.

Among the outlets that the tournament's proceeds have prioritized is closing the digital divide in Detroit, where many students still struggle to acquire reliable access to the Internet and a computer.

More than $3.5 million has been invested into funds that focus on the disparity.

"The Rocket Mortgage Classic is an unparalleled opportunity to highlight all the great work taking place in Detroit, one of the great sports towns in America, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Rocket Mortgage and the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.