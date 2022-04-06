Rocket Mortgage hiring for multiple sales positions - no experience necessary

In Wednesday's Job Shop, Rocket Mortgage is looking to expand with several sales openings within the mortgage company - and no experience is required.

Rocket Mortgage is hiring now for several roles within the mortgage banking sales team in downtown Detroit. But you don't have to be in the office every day.

One of the perks Rocket Mortgage offers is a hybrid work model - which means some days in office and some days at home.

Not only that, you'll be paid during training and all of your sales licensing fees are covered by the company.

Benefits include healthcare coverage on day one plus 100% tuition reimbursement program at accredited universities for continued education.

Apply now at myrocketcareer.com/Sales