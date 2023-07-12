Expand / Collapse search

Rolled over semi-truck closes southbound I-75 at Outer Drive

Photo credit: MDOT article

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Southbound I-75 is closed at Outer Drive due to a rolled-over semi-truck at the Detroit border.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

