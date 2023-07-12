Rolled over semi-truck closes southbound I-75 at Outer Drive

article

Southbound I-75 is closed at Outer Drive due to a rolled-over semi-truck at the Detroit border.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Check out our live traffic map HERE.

Road Closure:

07/12 at 7:35 PM

Location:

SB 75/ Outer

Rolled over semi. Freeway closed ramping off at Outer Dr. pic.twitter.com/XToCEPIZ7m — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 13, 2023



