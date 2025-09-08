Rollover ambulance crash from SUV collision in Warren

The Brief A rollover ambulance crash took place in Warren Monday morning. A Jeep Cherokee with a green light hit the ambulance which had lights and sirens on. No serious injuries were reported in the ambulance or the SUV.



Warren police were at the scene of a rollover ambulance crash at Eleven Mile and Hoover on Monday morning.

The backstory:

A Universal Ambulance truck was hit by a Jeep Cherokee with a patient aboard and emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash, police said.

The two medics and a 55-year-old patient were taken to the hospital but no serious injuries have been reported, according to investigators.

The crash happened on northbound Hoover approaching the I-696 Service Drive when the Cherokee — driven by a 33-year-old woman with her 2-year-old son inside-had a green light but struck the ambulance on the rear passenger side at the intersection.

Photo credit: Kayleen Warunek

The mother and her son were not injured.

The Warren Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the scene.

"No determination on which driver was at fault has been made at this time," said the Warren Police Department in a release.