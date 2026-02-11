Romance scams are booming online - what you need to know

The Brief Online romance scams are more prevalent than ever and Valentine's Day is prime time for thieves. In 2024, there were 65,000 cases just reported, more than $1.1 billion. Love bombing, and mirroring personalities by suspects who suspiciously can never meet up in person are a couple techniques.



Romance is in the air, and that could mean leaving your guard down when it comes to inviting potential suitors into your life.

The backstory:

Romance scams are a major threat all across the country. In 2024, there were 65,000 cases just reported, more than $1.1 billion. And those numbers are widely considered to be under-reported, with victims often being too embarrassed to come forward.

Those who do speak out, hope others will heed their warning like Jackie Crenshaw, a romance scam survivor.

She thought she had met the man of her dreams, connecting with someone named Brandon on a dating site. They would talk on the phone, but they really never met in person.

Cyber experts say he was grooming her using a technique called love bombing, going after her heart to get to her bank account and costing her an estimated $1 million in cryptocurrency.

"Quickly from just texting, you know, on this platform to getting off the platform and giving my email and phone number. And at that point when people have your name, they can look you up, they could see the assets that you have," she said.

Dr. Jennifer Lawrence treats people who have gone through the trauma of cybercrime. She says many criminals manipulate their victims by something known as mirroring.

They mimic the victims' interests, values, and beliefs, building fake trust and a feeling of intimacy. That lowers their defenses, leaving them vulnerable for a financial attack.

That rapid emotional bonding, scammers move very quickly to create intimacy and emotional dependence, saying things I've never felt this way before about anybody, you're my soulmate," she said.

Another cybersecurity expert, John Padfield says, there are teams of professional scammers all over the world. These international scam rings look for men and women in wealthy countries like the US and elsewhere.

In 2025, the Federal Trade Commission reports a rise in the use of AI to trick victims. Padfield says your social media profile is a treasure chest for scammers.

"Be very, very careful about what you share, especially photographs, because as soon as you put your face online, your name, your address, your relatives," he said. "All of that information can be found by anyone doing a search. So just be extremely careful where you share your information."

So how do we protect ourselves? Never send money or give out financial information to anyone who constantly makes excuses why they can't meet you in person or seems to be pressuring you into making rash decisions.

Trust your gut and ask a trusted loved one if something sounds too good to be true.