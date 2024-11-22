Romulus Fire Dept grants 4-year-old's wish for Santa to meet her dog, who is nearing the end

A four-year-old had a rare ask on her Christmas list, where she wanted her 16-year-old dog, who is nearing the end, to meet Santa for the first time. So, Santa, and some special little helpers, granted that wish.

Where you find 4-year-old Kayleigh, you find Bella. As she grew up, Bella grew older, slower, and is now is nearing the end. Before she does, Kayleigh had one wish. Even at 16 years old, she'd do anything for a treat from the four-year-old. A certified mutt, she likes to smile.

In the last couple of months, Bella’s age started to show with a little more pain, and a little less balance.

"Now she's losing control of her bladder. So selfish at this point to keep her," said Jessica Payton.

The Payton's made the toughest decision a dog owner has to make, to put her down. The second-hardest decision was telling their little girl.

"I said you know Bella's not going to be here forever, and she's like why, and I said Bella's going to go to doggy heaven," Jessica said. "She started crying and bawling her eyes out and said, but I wanted her to meet Santa."

An unlikely ask from the little girl, but Jessica knew she had to make it happen, reaching out to a Facebook group ‘Downriver and Friends’ for help. Santa and some little helpers apparently follow that page too.

The Romulus Fire Department and complete strangers showed up this week with presents for the pair.

"The Reindeer were tired," Jessica said. "They weren't ready yet, so the firetruck brought him, and we went to take Bella for a walk and here comes Santa pulling up because he heard Kayleigh's wish."

"She was so excited she didn't know she was like Santa, Santa," said Antonio Payton. "She was overwhelmed by Joy."

Bella, while meeting Santa, had that crooked little smile on her face.

"At first, she was a little, didn't know what to think, and then she warmed up just like she did to you, and wanted all the pets and all the love," said Jessica.

Saturday they will say goodbye to Bella.

Kayleigh knows Bella will have all the treats and tennis balls she could ever dream of and maybe even another visit from Santa.

If and when they are ready, the Romulus Fire Department promised Kayleigh could have her pick of any from their local animal shelter. But for now, they’re saying their goodbyes.

