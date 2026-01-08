The Brief A Romulus man was arraigned on several charges after he allegedly brought a weapon to a middle school this week. Shawntez Gregory is accused of firing seven shots outside the school Tuesday morning. He was remanded to custody.



The man accused of causing a disturbance outside a middle school in Wayne County appeared in court Thursday on six criminal counts, including making a false report of terrorism and firing a weapon outside the building.

Shawntez Gregory, 44, of Romulus allegedly brought a gun to Romulus Middle School and fired several shots outside the building earlier this week.

During his first court appearance on Thursday, he cursed at the judge, declined an attorney, and refused to answer questions before being denied bond.

The backstory:

On Tuesday morning, Romulus police were dispatched to the 37000 block of Wick Road after reports of a man firing a weapon outside a school.

Around 9:50 a.m., Gregory allegedly approached the front door of the school and fired seven shots. The Wayne County Prosecutor said he did not fire at the school.

The building was placed on lockdown as police arrived and took Gregory into custody.

No one was injured.

Big picture view:

Gregory appeared in Romulus District Court on Thursday.

He was charged with seven counts, including false report or threat of terrorism, making an intentional threat to commit violence against a school, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon in a weapon-free zone, reckless use of a firearm, and two instances of felony firearm.

He was remanded to police custody based on the recommendation from police.

In addition to video from the school capturing the incident, he was named in multiple trespassing complaints and allegedly kidnapped his own child from the school.

His next court appearance will be on Jan. 15.

Shawntez Gregory, 44, of Romulus, during his arraignment.

‘Why don’t you get a real job'

During Gregory's arraignment, he refused to identify himself to the court before spewing invective at the judge.

He used multiple curse words, told the judge not to "waste my time no more" before telling her to "get a real job."

He also plugged his ears and made faces at the camera before being dismissed.

Prior to leaving court, the judge arraigned him for a separate case in 2024. The judge recalled the warrant against Gregory before giving him a $10,000 bond.