Romulus suspect erupts with profanity-filled outbursts at court arraignment

The Brief A suspect being arraigned in court was plugging his ears and hurling profanities at the judge. 44-year-old Shawntez Gregory is charged for allegedly showing up at Romulus Middle School this week with a gun and firing seven shots outside the main doors.



Bizarre behavior was caught on camera in a Romulus courtroom where the suspect was plugging his ears and hurling profanities at the judge. He’s accused of firing shots outside his son’s middle school this week.

Big picture view:

How it kicked off Thursday in Judge Lisa Martin’s courtroom. 44-year-old Shawntez Gregory is charged for allegedly showing up at Romulus Middle School this week with a gun and firing seven shots outside the main doors.

He was wrangled into custody within two minutes.

"There is the additional information that there have been prior runs with the victim. You have multiple trespass complaints, that you kidnapped your son from school, which violated court orders," said Judge Lisa Martin.

The backstory:

A Romulus school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after Gregory allegedly attempted to enter the facility with a weapon.

According to the police chief and superintendent, he showed up at the middle school off of Wick Road south of Ecorse Road.

A secretary observed him outside before police took him into custody. According to Superintendent Benjamin Edmondson, one has to be buzzed through the front doors to gain access to the school.

Gregory was arrested within three minutes of arriving at the school, police added.

An investigation is underway at the school.

Related article

What's next:

Judge Martin was calm, cool, and collected, doling out charges, including a terrorist threat against a school and six more felonies.

Meanwhile, Gregory has schizophrenia, according to his family.