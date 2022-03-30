Romulus Townhouses catch fire two days in a row

Residents whose Romulus housing complex caught fire Wednesday morning were safe following the blaze that broke out at 5 a.m.

It was the second fire at the complex in 24 hours after several units were left with smoke damage from a fire that broke out Tuesday.

"I had got the call that our house was on fire yesterday, I was at work so when I came, I saw it was all smokey," said Jasmine, who lives at the Wellesley Townhouses. But when she came to see the complex Wednesday, "my whole house was blowing up."

"Like, it was literally in flames," she said.

The vice president of the homeowner's association said about 7-8 people were displaced and six of the units had suffered damage.

Crews from Van Buren, Metro Airport, and Romulus all responded to the fire.

Image of the Wellesley Townshouses on fire.

The scene remained active after the flames had dissipated as crews continued pouring water onto the complex.

RELATED: Headstone company says supply chain and miscommunication led to widow waiting a year for grave marker

Several windows that already had boards covering them were put up after a fire had started Tuesday, displacing many of those that live in the complex. It's the main reason many of the residents were no longer at the complex when another fire broke out Wednesday.

The latest blaze damaged the roof and siding of the complex.

Advertisement

It's unclear if the two are connected.