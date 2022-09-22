Rose's Fine Food and Wine in Detroit hits market -- See inside diner here

article

Rose's Fine Food and Wine, a diner on Detroit's east side, is up for sale with everything included.

The $600,000 list price includes the building and business, the liquor license, equipment, and furniture.

Rose's opened in 2014 at 10551 E. Jefferson Ave. While the building was constructed in 1964, it has been renovated, aside from the counter and stainless counter cooler, which was refurbished.

Updates include a new roof in 2020, a new furnace in 2019, and a tin ceiling, floor tiles, and a newly landscaped outside.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Photo: O'Connor Real Estate)

The East Village restaurant has received coverage in Bon Appetit, Saveur, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more, and is known for its baked goods and diner menu.

Those interested in buying Rose's can see the listing and contact O'Connor Real Estate here.