Roseville 6-year-old records her own coronavirus public service announcement - and it's adorable

Taryn Lagman of Roseville is only 6 years old but she has a lot to say - especially when it comes to warning people about the coronavirus.

"Today I will be showing you something that is important because I know you have to stay home and stay safe," she said in the video. "Please stop going to the stores, if you need food, go get some. But it is very important to stay healthy, so wear a mask.



"We can go on the boats but most other things we need to stay safe from, like people. Stay 6 feet apart. We want you to be healthy, keep your brain going, don't get the coronavirus."

Taryn just got an iPad from her school district. Her dad, says he put Taryn to bed the other night and was shocked to wake up and find this video made by his normally, shy little girl.

"I don't know when that order is going to be done, but you need to stay safe right now," Taryn says in the video. "The doctors are doing everything they can and communities need to do what they do."

FOX 2: "Dad that was pretty smart, adorable, what did you think when you saw it?"

"That's her personality," said Dave Lagman. "She's pretty witty, her expressions in the video kind of spoke for itself. We couldn't stop laughing, when we stopped laughing, there might have been some tears of joy, it was pretty funny."

Despite his daughter's wishes, dad shared the cute public service announcement on social media and it was instantly a hit.

"I pretty much wanted to do the video because I wanted people to stay safe and healthy," Taryn said.

"We try not to lock the kids out of things, we let them know what's going on and let them be a part of it this," Dave said. "We try to explain that it is something to remember forever."

Especially our little ones, who like us, are trying to get use to our new normal. But this little kindergartner found a way to send a serious message that at the same time, makes us smile.

"All of us need to fight the coronavirus off earth," she says in the video. "And make sure it doesn't go to other earths."