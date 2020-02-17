Roseville could give Utica Junction land for free to right business developer

The city of Roseville wants to hear from business developers who might have a plan for land along Utica Road just west of Gratiot Avenue.

The area is part of the city's Utica Junction downtown area. Officials say a business concept the city says qualifies for a mixed-use project, Roseville is willing to give the land for free in exchange for that business to be developed there.

"I'm kind of shocked, they want to give it away for free?" said Ed Stross.

An art studio owned by Stross is right next to the land, but this artist paints a different light on the city's proposal.

"I want them to do something nice behind there - sell it to somebody," said Stross. "The city needs money."

But the city says this proposal will result in a boost to the value of the land. Right now it is currently valued is about $350,000, but city officials believe developers can increase that value to about $3.5 million.



And the Michigan Economic Development Corporation could also offer developers $100,000 in related assistance.

Stross admits he has not always seen eye to eye with the city, saying he plans to fight this proposal.

If you would like to submit a proposal for consideration the deadline is April 1. And to learn more about the process for submission CLICK HERE.

