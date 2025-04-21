Roseville police standoff: 1 seen surrendering after hours

The Brief An hours-long standoff in Roseville ended with one person surrendering. Officers from numerous police agencies, including Fraser, St. Clair Shores, and Clinton Township, responded to the home on Macel Street around 3:30 a.m. A man was seen coming out and surrendering around 7 a.m.



Police have had a Roseville home surrounded for hours Monday morning.

Officers from numerous police agencies, including Fraser, St. Clair Shores, and Clinton Township, responded to the home on Macel Street not far from 14 Mile and Gratiot around 3:30 a.m. A SWAT team was also at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX 2 that the man who police had been calling to with a loudspeaker has a long criminal record. They also said he has been causing problems in the neighborhood, including an attempted robbery and assault.

Around 7 a.m., a man was seen coming out and surrendering.

"He's like a son to be. Breaks my heart," neighbor Janet Usleber said of the man police were calling to.

Usleber said she heard two females were hospitalized, but she didn't know why.

Police are not confirming what led to the standoff, though there are reports of a possible shooting.

