Royal Oak agrees to $151K separation agreement with ousted city manager

The Brief The ousted city manager is set to collect over $150K from Royal Oak. In December, the Royal Oak City Commission voted out their City Manager.



Royal Oak’s ousted city manager is set to collect more than $150,000 after he was shown the door last month and many taxpayers aren’t too happy about it.

The backstory:

In December, the Royal Oak City Commission voted out their City Manager, Joseph Gacioch, who held the position for less than a year.

He ran the City of Ferndale as manager before that.

Meanwhile, those same Royal Oak leaders who fired him approved a separation agreement that will pay their former manager more than $151,000, according to city documents. FOX 2 was told that equals nine months of his base pay and a little over $15,000 will be deducted from that amount, since he was paid after his Dec. 8 departure.

Dig deeper:

According to separation papers, the termination was due to quote: "the city's desire for a change in direction," a decision that was made without cause.

Of course, the decision was ultimately made by the Royal Oak City Commission members.

Meantime, Royal Oak is being run by an interim city manager while hiring an outside firm to find their new permanent head of operations.