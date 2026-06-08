Royal Oak expands food waste composting program with more drop-off sites

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The Brief Royal Oak's compost program has expanded with new locations to drop off food waste and other compostable items. Previously, bins were only available at the Farmers Market. The bins are open from dawn until dusk for Royal Oak residents.



Royal Oak residents now have more options for composting their food scraps after a program that started with bins at the Farmers Market expanded.

Previously, drop-off bins were only available at the Farmers Market during weekend operating hours. Now, bins open from dawn until dusk every day are available at several locations around the city in addition to the Farmers Market bins.

New locations include the Royal Oak Senior Center, Salter Community Center, Isabel & Myron Zucker Park, and near the compost site pile on Coolidge north of the Golf Center.

What can be composted?

Fruits, vegetables and other food waste, including grease, seafood, eggshells, coffee grounds, and bones, can be put into the bins. In addition to food waste, coffee filters, tea bags, chemical-free paper towels and napkins, and BPI-certified compostable products.

Pizza boxes that are heavily soiled with grease or cheese are also accepted. Boxes with light grease can be recycled in curbside recycling bins.

What is not allowed?

Plastic, glass, cardboard other than soiled pizza boxes, metal, and pet waste are not allowed in the compost bins.