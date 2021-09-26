Royal Oak girl sells painted rocks to buy socks for homeless people

Ida Morrow, a 5-year-old from Royal Oak, sold painted rocks and other trinkets to raise money and buy socks for homeless people.

Ida and her mom Stefanie sold their handmade items in the front yard of their home.

"With the money, we buy socks that we donate to a wonderful project that supports the homeless community in Detroit," said Stefani in a Facebook post.

Brandon Kolo, the city commissioner of Royal Oak, stopped at the sale to give Ida a Royal Oak ambassador pin.

"This is amazing," said Kolo. "She's the spirit of Royal Oak like all the good things we want out there."

Together we can make a difference in someone's life, said Stefani.