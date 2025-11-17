Royal Oak Holidays kicks off this week -- What to expect this winter

article

The Brief Royal Oak Holidays begins Friday, Nov. 21 with The Lighting of the Park in Centennial Commons. The event kicks off five weekends of festive fun, including visits with Santa, ice skating, and more. This year's Royal Oak Holidays is expanded after the event was merged with Winter Blast.



The expanded Royal Oak Holidays kicks off this week with the Lighting of the Park to get the season started.

This year, Royal Oak Holidays merged with Winter Blast, an event that is typically only held on one weekend in February, for five weeks of fun at Centennial Commons Park.

Royal Oak Holidays schedule

November 21–23, 2025: Opening Weekend & Tree Lighting

o Royal Oak Holidays kickoff with The Lighting of the Park in Centennial Commons

o Season opening of the Rink at Royal Oak

o Carnival rides

o Launch of The Great Royal Oak Elf Hunt

o Live music performances

o Visits with Santa

o Marshmallow roasting stations

November 28–30, 2025: Thrill Weekend

o Zip line rides

o Life-size Hungry Hippos game

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Visits with Santa

o Marshmallow roasting stations

December 5–7, 2025: Shop & Sweets Weekend

o Holiday Markets

o Holiday Cabin with live music

o Visits with Santa

o Santa appearances and photos

o Cookie Crawl through participating downtown shops

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Marshmallow roasting stations

December 12–14, 2025: Giving & Gliding Weekend

o Free Skating Weekend at the Rink at Royal Oak

o The Bottomless Toy Chest Toy Drive

o Royal Oak Police vs. Fire Broomball

o Holiday Markets

o Visits with Santa

o Santa appearances and photos

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Marshmallow roasting stations

December 19–21, 2025: Grinch & Games Weekend

o Whimsical Grinch Weekend

o Ice sculptures

o Winter Classic Cornhole Tournament

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Marshmallow roasting stations

The Rink at Royal Oak

Rink dates/times

Sunday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday - noon to 9 p.m.

Friday - noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skating prices

On weekdays, $10 will get you a day of skating if you arrive before 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, skating is $12.

Skate rentals are $5.