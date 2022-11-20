Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg passes away at age 48

Family, friends, and community members are mourning the death of Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg.

Judge Wittenberg, 48, of Berkley, passed away Sunday morning.

"The 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg," the District Court said in a Facebook post. "He was a gift to us all, and there are so many words to say and a man to honor and a life to celebrate."

Judge Wittenberg leaves behind a wife and four children.

The funeral will be held at The Dorfman Chapel on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 2:00 p.m.