Royal Oak man discovers Purple Heart for WWII veteran in old safe bought from garage sale

The Brief A man from Royal Oak discovered awards for a WWII veteran in a safe he bought in a garage sale. He is hoping to find the family of the veteran and return the awards to them.



One Michigan man bought an antique safe at a garage sale, got it opened and found that he had more of a time capsule in his hands, hailing back to the days of World War II.

Big picture view:

That was the situation for Ben Cameron of Royal Oak, who discovered a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and other artifacts from The Greatest Generation.

He called FOX 2 to get them back to the family of an American Hero.

The backstory:

Cameron said he was at a garage sale in Madison Heights years prior. The man selling the items said he had never opened an old safe that he was selling.

He brought the item home and had a locksmith drill a hole in the safe, opening it up.

In the safe, Cameron found prescription pads, letters, and a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star from WWII.

History on the Page:

"Along with all that, a letter of commendation to the recipient dated June 30th 1945," Cameron read.

He then reads the following:

"That Private First Class Milford Magnuson received the Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart for meritorious service under fire in the Pacific theater of World War II. Despite the intense enemy fire private Magnusson with utter disregard for his own safety, move forward and administered first aid to every wounded man at in the platoon. Several of the wounded he carried back to a position of safety…in addition to caring for the men of the machine gun platoon, Private Magnuson cared for more than 20 riflemen during the day. When he ran out of medical supplies, he proceeded to the aid station for more supplies - even though he was enemy mortar and artillery fire along the entire route."

Cameron told FOX 2 that his first thought was why ‘Carl,’ whose name was labeled on the safe, had these items in the first place.

"Being a veteran myself, I feel like this would be really important to the family. Gosh knows Milford is probably passed on by now being a World War II vet from 1945."

What you can do:

Cameron is trying to find Carl's family and Milford's family.

FOX 2 is asking if you have any information that can help Cameron bring his personal history back to the family.

If you know anything, you can email david.kinchen@fox.com.