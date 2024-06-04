Royal Oak Restaurant Week: Downtown eateries offering 3-course lunch, dinner specials

Try a new restaurant or taste a new dish from a favorite during Royal Oak Restaurant Week.

More than a dozen downtown restaurants are offering three-course lunch and dinner specials from now through June 9.

Each meal includes an appetizer, a main course, and dessert from a special menu. Options range from casual meals with burgers and fries to upscale dishes.

The Royal Oak Brewery is one of more than a dozen restaurants participating.

Participating restaurants include:

526 Main

Alchemi

Ale Mary's

Bandit Tavern

D'Amato's

Elephant & Co.

Fifth Avenue

Iron Horse

Le Crepe

Lily's Seafood

Lockhart's BBQ

Mesa Tacos

Oak City Grille

The Rock on Third

The Royal Oak Brewery

The Side Bar

Tom's Oyster Bar

Trattoria Da Luigi

See the restaurant week menus here.