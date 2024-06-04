Royal Oak Restaurant Week: Downtown eateries offering 3-course lunch, dinner specials
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Try a new restaurant or taste a new dish from a favorite during Royal Oak Restaurant Week.
More than a dozen downtown restaurants are offering three-course lunch and dinner specials from now through June 9.
Each meal includes an appetizer, a main course, and dessert from a special menu. Options range from casual meals with burgers and fries to upscale dishes.
The Royal Oak Brewery is one of more than a dozen restaurants participating.
Participating restaurants include:
526 Main
Alchemi
Ale Mary's
Bandit Tavern
D'Amato's
Elephant & Co.
Fifth Avenue
Iron Horse
Le Crepe
Lily's Seafood
Lockhart's BBQ
Mesa Tacos
Oak City Grille
The Rock on Third
The Royal Oak Brewery
The Side Bar
Tom's Oyster Bar
Trattoria Da Luigi
See the restaurant week menus here.