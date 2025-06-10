Royal Oak Sheetz plan moving forward after city commission vote

article

The Brief The Royal Oak City Commission approved a rezoning request that will pave the way for a Sheetz to be built on 14 Mile. The vote came after numerous residents expressed concerns, mainly about traffic. City commissioners say changes made after a traffic review will address these concerns.



A plan to build a Sheetz gas station in Royal Oak is moving forward after a unanimous "yes" vote from the city commission Monday.

The city commission green-lighted a request to change the zoning at 14 Mile and Coolidge from general industrial to general business, paving the way for Sheetz to build a 24/7 convenience store on the property.

Local perspective:

Monday's city commission, like a planning commission earlier this year, was full of public comments from people who are concerned about the business coming to the busy intersection. Traffic was a major concern of many people who spoke.

One resident who grew up near the area expressed concerns about ambulance response times being impacted.

"My mother has had two heart attacks," Gina Saab said. "We don't have minutes to spare. We are a community that takes care of each other, and this is not taking care of each other."

Another resident, Tom Hallock, said the city's newly approved Master Plan suggests that the intersection is "an absolute nightmare." Others echoed that sentiment.

"The Sheetz business is not the issue. It's the location, specifically the 14 Mile and Coolidge intersection and the already poor traffic conditions," resident Bill Harrison said.

On the topic of traffic, some noted concerns about an elementary school that isn't far from the area.

Commissioners addressed the negative feedback, saying that though many at the meeting were vocal about being against the development, other residents they have spoken to are in support of the Sheetz.

What they're saying:

Multiple city commissioners said they were not always fully convinced that they should approve the Sheetz, but changed their minds after traffic study revisions for the parcel.

Those changes were published in a more than 900-page document released before the meeting.

"I've been out talking to many people about this, and for the most part, people have concerns about traffic. That's something that I was pretty interested in and concerned about myself," Commissioner Melanie Macey said.

The proposed Royal Oak Sheetz location at 14 Mile and Coolidge.

Macey said that at first, she wasn't sure a Sheetz would be a good fit for the area. After reviewing changes that will be implemented following a traffic consultant review ordered by the city engineer, she said those concerns were addressed.

Mayor Michael Fournier also addressed concerns about crime and public safety, saying that he had spoken to the Royal Oak police chief. Fournier noted that the city has other businesses open 24 hours that do not cause additional crime.

Sheetz responds:

Nick Ruffner, the public affairs manager for Sheetz, released a statement after the vote in the company's favor:

"We’re excited the Royal Oak City Commission has given initial approval for a new Sheetz store in their community. As a forward-thinking hub of innovation, family life, and economic vitality, Royal Oak represents exactly the kind of community where Sheetz thrives.

"This initial vote is an important step forward. We appreciate the commission’s recognition of the value Sheetz brings to communities—from creating quality jobs and supporting local organizations to driving economic growth and attracting new investment.

"We look forward to continued engagement with city officials and residents as the approval process moves ahead, and we remain fully committed to being a trusted, involved neighbor in Royal Oak and throughout southeast Michigan."

Big picture view:

Though Sheetz is in Michigan, the chain has struggled to get plans approved in several cities.

Both the Livonia and Farmington Hills city councils voted against proposed Sheetz locations after hearing feedback from concerned residents. The company wanted to open a location at Newburgh and Eight Mile in Livonia and 12 Mile and Middlebelt in Farmington Hills.

In both cities, residents cited concerns about crime and noise and light pollution.