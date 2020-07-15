Royal Oak tenants want out after flooding at apartment complex

Last week's storms created a mess at a Royal Oak apartment complex. Dozens of units were flooded at the Village Club of Royal Oak Apartment on N Washington Street.

But instead of getting help, some residents claim they're being forced to stay.

Resident Eduardo Lopez tells us his home not only flooded on Friday but also a few days before in that same week. And now, he wants out - but he says he's not able to break his lease.

"It's going to rain again so we're going to have the same situation and then we're going to move again to another place and then come back because they don't want to help us to break the lease. No, that is unacceptable," he said.

Renters at apartments owned by the same company on Campbell are dealing with a similar situation.

"There was a huge puddle of water under me and my first thought was that I had spilled some water and then I stood up to realize that my entire living room floor was covered," Mitchell Carter said.

The management company tells us 69 units flooded in the two buildings combined, and that 59 were occupied.

The company sent FOX 2 a statement reading, in part: "Royal Oak's drain system was unable to handle the substantial rainfall Friday night and the subsequent back-up caused water damage to several of our sub level apartments."

They also said as many as 28 residents will need to vacate and they're providing $250 to help them. But the ones we spoke with don't feel like that's enough.

FOX 2 tried contacting the City of Royal Oak twice Wednesday and are still waiting to hear back, but were told that just heard of the situation recently.