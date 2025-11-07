Ruck 22 March planned in Royal Oak in support of veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak's annual Ruck 22 March, an event designed to collect donations for veterans ahead of Veterans Day, is this weekend.
Each year, a group walks 2.2 miles while carrying backpacks full of donations that will go to area veterans in need. This year's walk steps off from the veterans memorial in Centennial Commons Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.
This event is open to the public.
What to know:
Participants are asked to pack their bags with either 22 pounds of items or 22 items, which will be donated at the end of the ruck. The number 22 is significant because it represents the average number of U.S. veterans who die by suicide daily.
Food and personal items collected during the event will be donated to the food pantry at the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 in Clinton Township, while money collected will go to organizations that help vets.
Requested donations
- Clothing: New or gently used jackets, pants, shirts, shoes
- Bedding & Linens: Blankets, sheets, towels
- Books & Magazines: Reading materials for veterans
- Toys & Games: For children of veterans
- Hygiene Products: Toiletries and grooming supplies
- Non-Perishable Food: Canned and dry goods
- Baby Items: Diapers, baby clothes, essentials
- Feminine Hygiene Products: Tampons, pads, etc.
- Cold-Weather Gear: Gloves, hats, scarves
- First Aid Supplies: Bandages, wipes, kits
- School Supplies: Notebooks, pens, pencils
- Entertainment Items: Puzzles, cards, books