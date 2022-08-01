Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

article

Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?

Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan.

A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.

Find more things to do here.

The slogan is "Putting the F. U. in FUN… At Dick's, the servers will purposely berate you, slam your menus down on the table, and maybe even throw things at you. Oh, and you'll get a fancy paper hat with an insult written on it.

Find Dick's at 8845 Gratiot in Saginaw.