Former Michigan coach Latroy Lewis under investigation amid allegations of sexual assault

The Brief LaTroy Lewis is accused of assault. Now, the attorney for the client behind the accusation is speaking out. Ann Arbor police say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault. The victim’s attorney, Karen Truszkowski, says her client and Lewis first met on a dating app in July 2024 but did not meet in person until December 2024.



Another former University of Michigan football coach is embroiled in another scandal, with a woman accusing the coach of sexual assault.

Big picture view:

Police say LaTroy Lewis is being accused of assault and now the attorney for the client behind the accusation is sounding off.

Lewis once played in the NFL and Ann Arbor police say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault. They say the suspect is LaTroy Lewis, a former U-M defensive graduate assistant, a job he held after his NFL career.

Police say the alleged assault happened in December 2024 while Lewis worked for the University of Michigan under former coach Sherrone Moore.

The victim’s attorney, Karen Truszkowski, says her client and Lewis first met on a dating app in July 2024 but did not meet in person until December 2024. Truszkowski says the two met at a hotel, got a room, and seconds later, she says, Lewis sexually assaulted her client.

She says the two met again in January 2025 at her client’s apartment. Truszkowski says her client was physically assaulted at that time. She also says that between the two incidents, her client told Sherrone Moore what had happened.

Truszkowski says Moore is a mandatory reporter. However, she says he did nothing. Last week, Truszkowski says her client filed a police report and was recently granted a personal protection order against Lewis.

Sources say Lewis was let go Friday by the Atlanta Falcons, who had just hired him. Truszkowski says her goal and hope is justice for her client.

"Well, several goals," said Truszkowski. "One is that the university pays closer attention to what’s happening in their athletic department and the university overall, and how they respond to reports like this. And to make it clear who is a mandatory reporter at the university — who has responsibility when they hear stories like this."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the University of Michigan.

They provided this statement Friday when the news broke:

"These allegations are deeply concerning. As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed."

FOX 2 also reached out to Lewis’ attorney and Sherrone Moore’s attorney. We are waiting to hear back.