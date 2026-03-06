Missouri man crushed, killed while unloading vehicle from car hauler in Metro Detroit

A man from Missouri died in Michigan this week after he was crushed while unloading a vehicle from a car hauler.

Police said the 55-year-old victim was at Gravity Auto on Gratiot near 10 Mile in Eastpointe around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when the accident happened. The victim, who owned the truck he was unloading, was taking a vehicle off the hauler when he became pinned between the vehicle and the roof of the truck's trailer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.