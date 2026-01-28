Runaway donkey: State police track down lost farm escapee in Holly

The Brief A runaway mini donkey was tracked down Tuesday night in Holly. Dolly took advantage of an open gate to her pasture and left her owner's farm. Trooper canvassing the area were able to spot her and turn her over unharmed.



The Michigan State Police didn't exactly find a needle in a haystack Tuesday night when a mini donkey went missing from a Holly farm - but the comparison is close.

The backstory:

Dolly the mini donkey made a break for it, escaping through an open gate to her pasture.

Metro North troopers were sent to the area to assist residents in the search and even Trooper 2, the MSP helicopter was called in.

The hope was that Dolly would be intercepted in the area of I-75 and Holly Road before she could make it to the freeway.

Eventually troopers spotted Dolly strolling along a road and turned her over to her owners unharmed.

"Troopers assigned to northern Oakland County often find themselves dispatched to locate missing animals in the area," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We have located Potato the lost dog, cows along I-75 and now Dolly the miniature donkey. When you join the Michigan State Police, you just don’t know where the day will take you!"