Russia-Ukraine war: Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Russia escalated attacks in western Ukraine on Sunday with a deadly airstrike on a military base where Ukrainian troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc.

Meanwhile, police in the capital of Kyiv confirmed that a U.S. video journalist died Sunday and another American journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces.

From Vatican City, Pope Francis decried the "barbarianism" of the killing of children and other defenseless Ukrainians and called for a stop to the attacks "before cities are reduced to cemeteries."

"In the name of God, I ask: ‘Stop this massacre,’" Francis told about 25,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square for his customary Sunday noon appearance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to create new "pseudo-republics" to break his country apart. He called on Ukraine’s regions not to repeat the experience of two eastern areas where pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014.

Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

Here are some key things to know about the conflict:

What happened to the U.S. journalists?

The police force said Sunday on its official website that Russian troops opened fire on the car of Brent Renaud and another journalist in Irpin near the capital. It said the injured journalist, Juan Arredondo, was taken to a hospital in the city.

A New York Times spokesperson said Renaud, 50, was a "talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years." The spokesperson said he was not working for the publication at the time of his death.

The police force said: "Of course, the profession of journalism carries risks. Nonetheless, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor."

Journalist Annalisa Camilli has told The Associated Press she was at a hospital in Kyiv where wounded Arredondo was brought for treatment. In a video recorded by Camilli, Arredondo, lying on a stretcher, said he and Renaud had been filming refugees fleeing the area when Russian soldiers at a checkpoint opened fire.

The driver of their vehicle turned around, but soldiers continued to fire, Arredondo said. Arredondo said an ambulance carried him away and Renaud, who was shot in the neck, had been left behind.

Asked about the reports, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News that the U.S. government would be consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how the incident happened and would then "execute appropriate consequences."

"This is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians, where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship, and they have targeted journalists," Sullivan said on "Face the Nation."

What's happening in besieged Mariupol and western Ukraine?

In the besieged port city of Mariupol, the city council says more than 2,180 people have been killed in near-constant shelling by Russian forces.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in the port city is "simply immense" and that hundreds of thousands of residents are "facing extreme or total shortages of basic necessities like food, water and medicine." The organization said bodies of civilians and soldiers remain lying where they fell.

Ukrainian authorities said Russians agreed that a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol would be among more than 10 safe routes that were to open Sunday. But similar promise have failed and there was no word late Sunday on whether the routes were usable. Officials said a convoy carrying 100 tons of aid was expected to arrive in Mariupol on Monday.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, authorities reported nine people killed in bombings. They said 32 people were wounded in Russian airstrikes on a monastery and a children’s resort in the eastern Donetsk region.

What has the AP directly witnessed or confirmed?

An Associated Press journalist witnessed tanks firing on a 9-story apartment block in Mariupol and was with a group of medical workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. Conditions at a local hospital there were deteriorating, electricity was reserved for operating tables and the hallways were lined with people with nowhere else to go.

Anastasiya Erashova wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child. "No one was able to save them," she said.

In Irpin, on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv, bodies laid in the open in a park and on a street Saturday. Residents said they had no information about what or where was safe as shooting echoed.

Sergiy Stakhovsky, a recently retired professional tennis player from Ukraine, said he left his wife and three young children at home in Hungary to return to Ukraine and fight. He told The Associated Press that he would never have imagined to be in his home city with a gun in his hands.

What is happening with the Ukrainian refugees?

While the number of people arriving in neighboring countries from Ukraine appears to have eased in the past week, the refugees’ harrowing accounts of destruction and death continue.

At the train station in Przemysl, Poland, refugees described traveling in packed trains and "people sleeping on each other" during their journeys to safety. Some heard explosions as they passed through a western region of Ukraine near Lviv in the area where Russian missiles pounded the military training base, killing at least 35 people.

"The sky," said Elizaveta Zmievskaya, 25, from Dnipro, "became red."

More than 1.5 million refugees have arrived in Poland since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — out of a total of around 2.7 million people that the United Nations say have fled so far.

Polish border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said that the numbers of refugees arriving have eased in the past week with about 79,800 arriving on Saturday, compared to 142,000 a week earlier.

