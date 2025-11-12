Saline Township residents express anger over new AI data center

The Brief Saline Township residents expressed lots of anger and frustration over a project that’s already on the fast track. A $7 billion dollar data center is being developed by OpenAI, which is the creator of ChatGPT.



Saline Township residents gave their local leaders an earful all over a controversial AI data center set to be built in the middle of a farming community.

Neighbors don’t want it for several reasons, but the Township says their hands are tied.

Big picture view:

Wednesday's meeting was more of a sounding board with lots of anger and frustration over a project that’s already on the fast track, according to many local officials.

Residents packed the old schoolhouse-style Saline Township Building with a lot to say, with many feeling as though their hands were tied. That’s exactly how the Board described their situation, especially after navigating their way through a lawsuit.

Oracle and the company Related Digital are also involved. FOX 2 was told the data center buildings would be the size of nearly 30 football fields and will make AI models used for many aspects of life.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the data center will bring in millions of dollars in tax revenue and create several hundred jobs. But those opposed say they worry about the potential increase in electric bills due to what’s feared to be massive power consumption to run the data center. Others say the environment is at risk.

But overall, many say they just don’t feel like their opinions matter.

The Saline Township Board did rezone the project but got sued by one of the developers. They reached a settlement that’s described as less than ideal. The Michigan Public Service Commission will be taking up the issue.