Salvation Army sounds alarm after falling $800,000 behind fundraising goal

With less than two weeks to go, the Salvation Army says it's $800,000 short of its annual fundraising goal.

Even with a $50,000 donation from a local dealership, the nonprofit says it's still well behind it's $8.2 million fundraising goal this year.

"The Salvation Army is in dire need of donations. Now more than ever, we must support those who are struggling to make ends meet and wondering where their next meal will come from," said Major Bob Mueller, metro Detroit area commander for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division.

On Monday, the Salvation Army announced Pat Milliken Ford had committed tens of thousands of dollars to the nonprofit, committing a portion of all proceeds from vehicle sales to the 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

The fundraising campaign ends Jan. 31.

Money from the campaign supports a variety of programs that offer food, shelter, youth, and senior assistance. It also helps with drug and alcohol treatment as well as disaster services.

There are three ways of donating to the Christmas Campaign: