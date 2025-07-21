Same-sex couples in Detroit allegedly assaulted by two men on camera outside MGM Casino

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after two men allegedly attacked same-sex couples outside a Detroit casino. Chelsi Wade says they tried to be nice at first, but the men were incoherent and aggressive, putting their arms around them. The one, who police identified as William Wilson from Texas, whipped out his phone and hurled slurs towards the couples. Then he allegedly hurled punches.



Two same-sex couples were waiting for their valet at MGM Casino in downtown Detroit earlier in July when they were approached by two men who appeared to be intoxicated.

Big picture view:

Chelsi Wade says they tried to be nice at first, but the men were incoherent and aggressive, putting their arms around them.

"I want to say the reason why he did come to us and try to start stuff with us is we were holding hands and they were holding hands," she said. "Then he comes over to David and tries to do the same thing, and David is like, 'No, we are good,' and that’s when everything turned into a disaster."

The one, who police identified as William Wilson from Texas, whipped out his phone and hurled slurs towards the couple. Then he allegedly hurled punches at Chelsi’s wife, Celia Howter.

"The first thing I saw was the first punch, she fell on the ground. I saw she. She was trying to get back up, and he hits her again. That’s when she was unconscious; you could see her eyes wide open, and she fell face-first onto the concrete. Then at that point, he proceeds to hit her again while she’s unconscious on the ground," Wade said.

The punch left Howter with a couple dozen stitches and a serious concussion.

The two men ran off, as Chelsi says she trailed them for three miles, and Wilson was ultimately arrested. He is now charged with a hate crime and multiple assault charges.

He’s out on bond, but the other guy got away. They say MGM security didn’t help.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to the casino for comment, and they referred us to Detroit police, who confirmed the details and said they are investigating.