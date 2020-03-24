Sam's Club rolls out special shopping time for seniors, concierge service

Sam's Club announced shopping hours for seniors, the disabled and shoppers with compromised immune systems.

The shopping period will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It includes the pharmacy and optical centers and will last until further notice.

Sam's Club is also rolling out the concierge “Shop from Your Car” Service.

During the special shopping hours members can shop Sam’s Club without leaving their car.

From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club worker will grab the items on the list.



For more information, www.samsclub.com/