Santa's helpers: Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries delivers Christmas cheer to families in need

The choir is singing and Santa is in the house - taking photos with children who think he's pretty special.

When you see the thousands and thousands of presents he's handing out to local families - you can't help but be impressed.

"They make sure that every kid counts, and every kid gets a gift and (feels) loved and filled with joy and happiness for Christmas," said Taniesha Coleman, DRMM Christmas Family.

Coleman has five children - hers is one of 700 families the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries is sponsoring this Christmas - giving gifts to more than 2,400 children - and they're not even asking who's been naughty or nice.

"We just make sure that they're happy and that the stuff is really what they need," said Chad Audi.

Audi is president and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - which provides shelter for the homeless, food for those in need, and at Christmas - gifts for families who just need a little help. Wishlists go out in July to make sure everybody gets just what they wanted.

"We want to make sure the kids do not miss out on having a very good Christmas," Audi said. "Be able to smile - enjoy it - feel like Santa's still coming to them, and bringing them those gifts."

They've even enlisted these elves from the Detroit police's 7th Precinct to help with deliveries.

"We've got 15 families that we're donating - we're sponsoring their Christmas pretty much - we're putting some smiles on some families' faces today," said Sgt. Romil Randolph.

"We're actually going to drop each and every last gift off to each family - because how great is it to see the police bringing gifts," quipped Officer Tania Stribling.

Santa's helpers making sure this Christmas - is merry and bright.



