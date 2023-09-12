Jack-knifed semi closes SB I-375 at Gratiot, SB I-75 reopens at Vernor

article

All lanes of southbound I-375 are closed at Gratiot in Detroit due to a jack-knifed semi.

Police also handled another jack-knifed semi that closed southbound I-75 at Vernor, but the road since reopened.

The crashes were reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic is moving by on the shoulder of the freeways.

Police say the crashes were caused by drivers going too fast.

"It really is pretty simple, slow down in the rain," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Police have responded to numerous crashes on Metro Detroit freeways as rain falls. Northbound I-75 had lanes closed at Schaefer for hours after a crash around 3:40 a.m. Several crashes were also reported on I-94 in Macomb County.