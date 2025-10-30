SB I-75 in Monroe County closes after limousine bus crash sends 11 to the hospital

The Brief 11 people are in the hospital after a limousine bus crash on I-75 in Monroe County. It is unknown how the bus left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.



Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital after a car crash involving a limousine bus Thursday evening.

What they're saying:

The Michigan Department of Transportation said southbound I-75 is shut down after Nadeau Rd at Exit 18 in Monroe County.

It is unknown what led to the bus going off the roadway, but FOX 2 confirmed 15 people were on the bus and 11 had to be taken to the hospital.

The vehicle is registered out of Detroit and not registered to haul passengers.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.