Scammer posing as federal officer tricks Michigan victim into giving Social Security Number

A scammer tricked an elderly Otsego County victim into providing their Social Security Number, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the scammer called the victim and said they were a federal officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The caller told the victim that their name was used to rent a vehicle in southern Texas, and that vehicle was invovled in drug trafficking.

The scammer told the victim they would need a new Social Security Number, and asked for their number. The victim provided it, but became suspicious when the caller asked which banks they had accounts with.

Police said the scammer even sent a photo of a badge and photo ID to appear legitimate.

If you believe someone is trying to scam you, contact police.