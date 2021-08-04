DTE scams are common during summer: What to watch out for

Summer storms have impacted thousands throughout Metro Detroit this summer.

But the challenges have not stopped despite the severe rain ending.

Scammers are using this to their advantage by claiming to be DTE Energy employees over the phone through email, and even in person.

Imposters are demanding immediate payment to an external payment center and threatening to disconnect service if the payment is not met.

Here are some of the methods to be on the lookout for:

Bullying

Scammers will often call trying to force you into making a choice quickly.

If the caller claims that a crew is on the way to shut off service unless you make a payment over the phone, you should be cautious.

No one should request a specific form of payment. DTE works with customers by providing many different payment options.

On the phone

If you believe you are being contacted by a scammer, then ask confidential questions only an employee would know.

Questions like what your account number or previous balance is are good indicators of true employees.

At the door

DTE will always make multiple efforts to notify residents that they have to work on location.

If any team were to show up, feel free to ask for identification, and what tasks are being done.

DTE never collects payment at a person's business or home.

On the web

Never give out sensitive information like your credit or debit card, social security number, or anything else when an email is requesting it.

Call the customer service line at 1-800-477-4747.

DTE wants all customers to know these important things:

DTE does not ask for unusual forms of payment such as Bitcoin or gift cards.

DTE does not visit homes to collect a late bill or threaten shutoff.

DTE does not use aggressive tactics to get into a customer’s home.

DTE does not request personal or financial information, such as a Social Security number, utility account number or payment information.

DTE does not claim a customer is entitled to a refund or rebate and asks for a bank account or credit card information to make the alleged refund.

DTE does not ask for your personal information for a government program that claims to reduce energy bills

Advertisement

If you believe your identity has been compromised contact the police or your card distributor.