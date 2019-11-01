Scaring up fun at Halloween in the D
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The weather wasn't ideal but that didn't stop trick-or-treaters from enjoying Halloween night.
There was plenty of spooky and ghoulish fun around Detroit - starting at the Michigan Central Station Comes Alive.
Then came car after car of trunks filled with candy - trunk or treat they call it. Not long after that, we made our way to a Halloween cookout at Detroit's 8th Precinct.
Whether you were on the streets or inside, the rain didn't stop anyone. FOX 2's Hilary Golston takes us along for the ride.