Scaring up fun at Halloween in the D

The weather wasn't ideal but that didn't stop trick-or-treaters from enjoying Halloween night.

There was plenty of spooky and ghoulish fun around Detroit - starting at the Michigan Central Station Comes Alive.

Then came car after car of trunks filled with candy - trunk or treat they call it. Not long after that, we made our way to a Halloween cookout at Detroit's 8th Precinct.

Whether you were on the streets or inside, the rain didn't stop anyone. FOX 2's Hilary Golston takes us along for the ride.