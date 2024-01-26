School bus with students inside trapped on flooded road in Detroit

A school bus full of students was trapped on a flooded roadway Friday afternoon.

The bus driver drove into flooded water on Spinoza and Sawyer in Detroit with students on board after school let out.

The Detroit Fire Department pulled all the students out of the bus and carried them to safety, said Chrystal Wilson, the assistant superintendent of communications at Detroit public schools.

No injuries were reported.

The bus remains stuck in about three and a half feet of flooded water, sources told FOX 2.

