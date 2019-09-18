School canceled third day in a row for threat in Melvindale-Northern Allen Park district

A school district in metro Detroit has canceled classes for the third day in a row amid a threat investigation.

Police are investigating shooting threats against Strong Middle School and Melvindale High School right now.

The police department posted a screenshot of a test message on its Facebook page that addresses the threats.

"Don't go to school tomorrow I just got word tomorrow there's going to be two shooters one in the high school and one in the middle school. If they have school," the texter says. He or she then tells their friend that they have told someone about the threats.

Police are working closely with the FBI to try and identify anyone associated with the threats.

They're asking anyone with new information to tell the police department through their Facebook page, which they're closely monitoring.

An increased police presence is expected to be at both schools throughout the day.