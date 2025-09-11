School crossing guard arrested, admitting sexual relationship with 13-year-old

article

The Brief An Ida Schools crossing guard is facing charges for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Timothy Alan Warthen, II admitted to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. He claimed they were dating; there is no evidence he was inappropriate with other students at this time.



A 23-year-old Monroe man was arrested and charged after admitting to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

The backstory:

The man, who works part-time as a crossing guard for Ida Schools, was reported by a witness who saw him possibly engaging in intimate contact with a younger female inside a vehicle near the MLK Jr. Pedestrian Bridge in the city of Monroe on Aug. 30.

Monroe police detective from the Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response Task Force, responded and made contact with the couple. After being taken into custody, he claimed the two were "dating."

Timothy Alan Warthen, II, was arrested and booked in the Monroe County Jail, facing Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree charges. Warthen was arraigned in First District Court and held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Police say Ida Public Schools were made aware of this investigation and fired him.

Police say at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence Warthen engaged in inappropriate conduct or communication with other minors.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Monroe police at 734-243-7500.