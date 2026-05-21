Screwed at the pump: Scammers using screws to steal gas with other people's money

The Brief Scammers are using screws to get free gas with other people's money at the pump. It’s known as the "gas pump screw scam," and many drivers across Metro Detroit are posting videos on social media warning others to stay alert. The crime does not require a high-level skill set to pull off. If you see a screw placed in the nozzle cradle when you hang the pump up, there’s a chance the pump will not reset properly.



Can a simple task like filling up your vehicle put you at risk of becoming the victim of a crime? Unfortunately, the answer is yes.

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It’s known as the "gas pump screw scam," and many drivers across Metro Detroit are posting videos on social media warning others to stay alert.

The crime does not require a high-level skill set to pull off. If you see a screw placed in the nozzle cradle when you hang the pump up, there’s a chance the pump will not reset properly.

That can allow the next driver to continue pumping gas using your card — without your knowledge.

FOX 2 caught up with one woman who noticed the scam at a Detroit gas station near 8 Mile and Rosemont.

"Someone could’ve come up right behind me and pumped out everything in my debit card because there’s no limit. It’s not going to stop until that person leaves, so you can overdraft an account like that," said Christian Quaker.

"From now on, when I’m going to pay inside, I’m not going to pay at the pump anymore, and I’m going to be looking for screws that I shouldn’t have to look for."

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The driver says she also contacted Detroit police, but she’s calling on gas station owners to be vigilant and regularly check pumps to make sure they’re safe to use.

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