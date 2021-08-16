Search continues for 84-year-old St. Clair County woman missing since early May

article

Nadine Moses left her Casco Township home early May 4 and hasn't been since or heard from since.

The 84-year-old had spoken to her children the day before. Then, she left her home around 2 a.m.

Her 2011 dark blue Ford Edge SUV was spotted on two surveillance cameras in Marine City. The last activity tracked on her cell phone was 9:15 a.m. in that same area of M-29 and Fairbanks Street.

Moses' SUV has a handicapped Michigan plate C8932.

A reward up to $2,600 is being offered for information. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org.

