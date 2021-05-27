84-year-old St. Clair County woman still missing after vanishing a month ago

The family of 84-year-old Nadine Moses hoping for the best, but as the search for their elderly mother enters its fourth week, they are prepared for the worst.

"Resolution yeah, and a chance to put her next to my dad," said Barry Moses.

Their beloved mother left her Casco Township home around 2:30 a.m. May 4 and has been missing ever since.

"She made her bed, took her regular medicine and pills, and left the house in impeccable condition," Barry said.

It was just like it was any other day but instead of going to church, a friend or a relative's home, Nadine disappeared.

Her 2011 dark blue Ford Edge SUV was spotted on two surveillance cameras in Marine City. The last activity tracked on Nadine's cell phone was 9:15 that morning in that same area of M-29 and Fairbanks Street.

Some fear she may have been confused and left the state, but St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King says, license plate readers have not indicated that, and after driving all night and having just $50 in cash, she likely wasn't able to get far.

"Her and the license plate of the vehicle, no one has run that plate anywhere in the country," King said.

Nadine's family, law enforcement agencies and countless volunteers have focused their search in St. Clair county.

There is video of sheriff's deputies searching the farm fields by drone and on foot, by boat, dive teams used sonar to search St. Clair and Belle rivers.

Countless volunteers have walked the river banks and rural roads. investigators have followed every lead even searching business parking lots, DNR turnouts and state game areas, looking for her vehicle with a handicapped license plate.

"I don't go more than half hour without it popping into my head where is this woman," King said. "This family needs closure these case needs to be closed out. And it's difficult when you are racking your brain and doing everything you can, but you are not getting the answers."

That's why Nadine's family and the sheriff is asking people to take time over the holiday weekend and search their property lines and trails, looking for any sign of Nadine or her Ford Edge SUV.

"There is more open land and people who come up here to hunt and have secondary homes, so we are asking people to check those fields behind your barns, places aren't seen by the road or visited too often," said King.

"We are going to have to depend on everybody, not just the police, to keep their eyes and ears open not just police," Barry said.

Nadine Moses has been missing since May 4.

The family told FOX 2 they are grateful for the effort by volunteers and law enforcement for their time searching for their mother.