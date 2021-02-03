Search for gunman who opened fire at car on Telegraph in Monroe County continues

An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township. The gunman is still on the run.

Investigators say they’re confident this shooting was not random. A motive remains unclear. The suspects still in the wind. The violence unfolded on Telegraph near Stewart a little after 10 p.m. Monday.

"This car that’s in the intersection here, small white car, a dark car pulled up next to it and a male subject got out of it and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle striking at least one person," said Chief Deputy David Buchko, Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



"I heard six shots which I thought were fireworks at first, and then I saw people running and ducking down," said a witness.

Thanks to tips from the public the sheriff's office identified the suspect's vehicle: a black Nissan Altima with California license plates. Investigators say they found that vehicle abandoned after the shooting.

Detectives are following up on leads to identify the suspects. In addition to the teen in critical condition, a 17-year old passenger was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Two other adults and two children were also in the car. They were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office wants anyone with information about the shooting to give their detective’s bureau a call at 734-240-7530.

