Search teams locate body of missing St. Clair woman in Huron National Forest

Authorities located the body of an elderly woman who went missing in northern Michigan on Sunday after she went missing earlier last week.

The St. Clair County woman who was identified as Karen Adams had left a family member's residence in the early afternoon on May 3 in a silver sedan. She was reported missing the same day and a search by sheriff's deputies from Oscoda County was initiated on Saturday after their vehicle was found.

Adams' body was found in Huron National Forest less than where her vehicle was found. She's believed to have died from exposure to the elements, however a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

No foul play is suspected.

Adams' vehicle was found by a group of off-road vehicle riders who then contacted the county's central dispatch. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the vehicle had gotten stuck on a snowmobile trail.

First responders and rescue teams that assisted included Michigan State Police, the U.S. Fores Service, as well as troopers from Oscoda, Montmorency, Alpena, Ogemaw, Lapeer, Roscommon, Crawford and Oakland counties.